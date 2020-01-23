|
|
BRIAN RICHARD LIGHT Brian Richard Light, 66, husband of Pamela Claire Light (nee Fulford), passed away on the morning of Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home in Toronto. Born January 23, 1953 in Ottawa, Ontario, he was the son of the late Edwin S. and Evelyn Light. Brian spent most of his childhood in Ottawa, eventually moving to Toronto in 1968 with his family, where he attended North Toronto Collegiate. It was there he met Pamela, who he began dating in 1970. They remained together for the next 50 years. Brian studied Fine Art at U of T (graduating in 1976) but would find success selling magazine advertisements before launching his own successful trade publication, Truck News, in 1981. After selling Truck News in 1989, he started another successful publishing endeavour in 1993, Salon Magazine. In his spare time, he loved playing volleyball and spending time with his family at their cottage, near his parents, in Meaford ON. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years and 3 children Bridget (Jonathan), Richard and Claire (Stuart). He will also be dearly missed by his 3 brothers Gordon (Barbara), Ted (Karen) and Greg (Margaret) as well as a great number of nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, colleagues and dozens of other people who he met and connected with during his rich and full life. Friends are invited to visit at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 lights west of Yonge St.) on Sunday, January 26 from 2:30 - 5:00 p.m. for a visitation and reception. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Bruce Trail Conservatory Fund (brucetrail.org) or the World Wildlife Fund (wwf.org.au)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020