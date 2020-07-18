You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian MAGEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Robert Boyd Leger MAGEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Robert Boyd Leger MAGEE Obituary
BRIAN ROBERT BOYD LEGER MAGEEAugust 12, 1943 - July 17, 2020 Brian passed away gently on July 17, 2020 in Belleville, ON. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his wife Susan, his two best accomplishments, children Brendan (Kelly Magee) and Diana (Jonathan Klinkhoff), and his grandson Jack. He lived his life fully, filling it with days on the driving range and endless buckets of balls at Rosedale Golf Club, long hours on the Restigouche river battling Atlantic salmon in the "million-dollar pool", hunting with friends and colleagues at Nicholson Island, and weeks under the Florida sun in Lost Tree Village. He was the proud designer and owner of award-winning Black Bear Ridge Golf Course (his second-best accomplishment). He had a vision for a beautiful parkland golf course, and he would have been delighted to see it continue being used and enjoyed. He was unfailingly generous to those around him and always quick to joke. We are forever thankful to his long-time assistant Anne Beers for her unflappable support of him throughout his career and during his failing health. Thank you to Bill Kerr and Greg Fach for their tireless work in keeping the golf course as he had dreamed it. We also want to express our gratitude to the team of nurses, PSWs and physicians at the BSTU for the kindness and attentive care they provided in his last months. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Behavioural Support Transition Unit (BSTU) at the Belleville General Hospital (bghf.ca) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A celebration of his life will be held when we can all safely gather again. "It's a good night for sleeping."
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -