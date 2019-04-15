|
BRIAN STARK It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Brian Stark on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Devoted and beloved husband of Bibi, loving father of J Cameron and Jayni, and the late Andrea Stark. Cherished grandfather of Jonah, Oliver and Charlie and dear brother of Alan. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Memorial donations to The Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation, 416-586-8203 would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Vincent Chien and his team for their excellent care and support.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019