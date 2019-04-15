You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian STARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian STARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian STARK Obituary
BRIAN STARK It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Brian Stark on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Devoted and beloved husband of Bibi, loving father of J Cameron and Jayni, and the late Andrea Stark. Cherished grandfather of Jonah, Oliver and Charlie and dear brother of Alan. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Memorial donations to The Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation, 416-586-8203 would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Vincent Chien and his team for their excellent care and support.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now