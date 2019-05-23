|
DR. BRIAN TALBOT BUNTING Professor Emeritus (Geography) McMaster University Died peacefully in his sleep on May 18, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Janice, his sons Mark (Ciara) and Timothy (Milena), fondly remembered by his four grandchildren Emma, Christopher, Darragh, and Roisin. He will be sadly missed by many friends, family and colleagues. No service will be held at Brian's request. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date. In Brian's memory, donations can be made to The Canadian Opera Company. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2019