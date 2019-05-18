Resources More Obituaries for Brigita GULENS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brigita GULENS

Obituary Condolences Flowers BRIGITA GULENS With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Brigita Gulens (née Stasko), who died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Toronto. After fighting a long battle with cancer, Brigita breathed her last breath. The end came swiftly and seemingly without pain. She leaves behind her husband Voldemars, five daughters, 11 grandchildren, extended family and friends. Brigita was a relatively quiet person, preferring to support from the sidelines and never seeking the limelight. Her one regret was not having pursued a career as an opera singer. Brigita filled her life with art: ballet, opera, theatre, musicals and Latvian songs and folk dances. After serving for more than three decades as a dedicated volunteer, Brigita became a Life Member of the Volunteer Committee of the National Ballet of Canada. She instilled her love of the arts in her children and grandchildren. She supported their endeavours and enabled their passion with a limitless supply of theatre tickets. Born in Riga, Latvia, in 1936, Brigita fled the war with her parents and brother in 1944, arriving in Canada in 1949 and eventually settling in Oshawa. While attending the University of Toronto, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Library Studies and organized Latvian festivals, she met and fell in love with Voldemars. They married in 1962. They had five daughters: Mara (daughters Marika, Liva and Darija); Laima (children Andrejs, Maija, Martins and Ilmars); Austra; Zinta (husband Grants and children Karlis and Silvija); and Selga (husband Edgars and children Sandis and Julija). Brigita loved dogs. Her fourth Bernese mountain dog, Lacis, was a comfort to the very end. Brigita and Voldemars enjoyed spending time together at the cottage in Bancroft where they swam, played Scrabble, sang by candlelight and basked in the company of grandkids "buzzing around like bees." Brigita remembered everyone's special occasion. Not a birthday, names day, anniversary, special event or holiday went by without a card from Brigita. She loved picking out the perfect gift and single-handedly kept several record stores in business by collecting classical music records and CDs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gulens Family Fund at the National Ballet of Canada Endowment Foundation. Please support one of Brigita's greatest pleasures: ballet performances. Visit https://national.ballet.ca/Donate/Tribute-Gift or call 416-345-9595 or 1-866-345-9595. Please mention that the donation is in memory of Brigita Gulens. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries