|
|
BRIGITTE LUCIE VIOLET RANEY(Schemmer) Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. Survived by her siblings Axel, Jurgen, Chris and Robert, first husband Walter Luedtke, children Marion Luedtke (dc) Suzanne Dow (Alex), Eric Luedtke (Allyson) and Fraser Raney, her grandchildren William Dow (Jesse) and Hannah Luedtke, and great-grandchildren, Deacon and Zara Dow. Eldest daughter of Axel and Christa Schemmer (Niemann), widow of William E Raney(dc). Born April 8, 1941, Hamburg, Germany. Emigrated to Canada 1956. Attended Lawrence Park Collegiate and the University of Toronto, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages and Literatures. Married to Walter Luedtke, father of Marion(dc), Suzanne, and Eric, and lived in Colborne, Ont. Taught languages at Cobourg Collegiate before returning to study Law at Osgoode Law School in Toronto, earning Bachelor of Laws in 1974. Practiced Family Law in Port Hope and Cobourg before moving to Toronto to work at Ontario Hydro and Silcor Industries. Remarried to William E Raney, father of Fraser, and spent many happy years together, especially enjoying summers at their cottage at Parry Sound. Appointed Adjudicator to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada and subsequently began practicing private Immigration Law. Retired to Campbellford to enjoy 16 years in her beloved home on Doxsee Street. Passionate gardener and world traveller. A fierce, generous and beautiful soul who dedicated her life to fighting to better the lives of those around her, she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020