BRIONY JANE CAYLEY Passed away gently and peacefully at home, November 27, 2019. Cremation has already taken place, to be followed by a private family ceremony. Briony was born in Toronto April 2, 1950, to parents Frank (d. 2008) and Doreen (d. 1956) Cayley. She is survived by her brother, Alasdair Cayley (Margie Henderson); his children, Mair Cayley and David Cayley (Sachiko); his grandchildren, William and Maya, all of Vancouver; and her half brother, Christopher Cayley and his family. Additionally, she will be missed by Goddaughter, Catherine Russell, husband, Ryan Bell and God-Granddaughter, the lovely and charming Madeleine, as well as the whole Hartshorn Clan, who always welcomed Briony with open arms. Briony is now with her best friend and partner Gail Hartshorn (d. February 24, 2019) for their final canoe trip together, drinking wine by the campfire from silver goblets (crystal glasses break too easily). She will also join other dear departed friends for some wine, laughter and gentle Bridge, including Joan Russell and Barb Kane. What fun they must be having. The formative institutions in her life were: Bishop Strachan School, as a student, teacher and coach, Camp GayVenture, as camper and staff (Lemon), St. Clements School, as teacher and coach. She was much admired for being, intelligent, quietly determined, funny, generous of spirit, thoughtful, kind, and an inveterate 'Thank-you note' writer. She was the best: mentor, friend, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, and partner. Once you were in her orbit, you were there for life. During the last few months of her life, there was a never ending swarm of loving friends (you know who you are) gathered around her, often three or four at a time, telling stories and laughing, occasionally and unsurprisingly, some wine was flowing. She loved you all and you helped to make her struggles endurable. Although modest, Briony was a sportsperson of note: U of T Varsity Women's Ice Hockey, Assistant Coach York University Women's Varsity Basketball, Bahamian National Women's Field Hockey Team, and most importantly, the one you wanted to have with you on a canoe trip, for her skills, stamina and all round good nature. Her later years were occupied with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Globe and Mail Cryptic Crossword (that's a sport isn't it?). Briony hoped anyone wishing to donate in her memory to consider, at Sunnybrook Hospital, The Odette Cancer Centre or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, both organizations were thoroughly supportive and compassionate in her time of need. And not to forget, all the fantastic caregivers from Living Assistance Services, who attended to her every need, right up to the last moment. She loved you all. Land of the silver birch, home of the beaver, Blue lake and rocky shore, they will return once more. Imagine..............Briony and Gail paddling on Elysian waters, with the wind and sun at their back and always securing the perfect campsite.........FOREVER.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019