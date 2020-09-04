BROCK CAMERON MUNRO Brock Cameron Munro, age 68, beloved father of Melanie, Kerry and David Munro, dear brother to Glenna Munro, and cherished partner of Guler Elbi, died suddenly while sailing on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn Munro (1987) and Sonya Munro (2018). Brock was an accomplished sailor who competed at world and local levels. He worked many years for the City of Toronto in Building Inspections and closed out his career in Public Education with the Toronto Fire Department as Captain. Brock will be deeply missed by members of his family, his colleagues, and his many friends. Please wear a mask if you would like to join us at the outdoor, physically-distanced, waterfront celebration of Brock's life on Monday, September 14, 11:00 a.m., at the Water Rat Sailing Club, 4 Regatta Road, Toronto. We will understand if you don't wish to attend. Online condolences can be placed at giffenmackdanforth.com
. Donations in memory of Brock may be made to blindsailing.ca
or heartandstroke.ca
.