You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brock BUCHANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brock John BUCHANAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brock John BUCHANAN Obituary
BROCK JOHN BUCHANAN Passed away on May 11, 2020, at age 79, from covid-19. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret May (Archer) Buchanan and Rupert Rochester Buchanan, and his older brother, Rupert Buchanan. He will be dearly missed by his wife Delphie, brother Blair, daughters Holly, Kim, and Kit, grandchildren Zachary and Azalea, and many relatives in Alberta, Ontario, Tanzania, South Africa, and the US. He lived a full life, running a spice- and oil-trading business, speaking three languages, travelling the globe, playing tennis, hiking the Bruce Trail, and enjoying time with his many friends. When pandemic restrictions are lifted, a ceremony will be held at St. Philip's Cemetery in Weston, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to coronavirus relief in Tanzania would be greatly appreciated: Amani Canada shorturl.at/bdlmS.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brock's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -