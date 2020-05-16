|
BROCK JOHN BUCHANAN Passed away on May 11, 2020, at age 79, from covid-19. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret May (Archer) Buchanan and Rupert Rochester Buchanan, and his older brother, Rupert Buchanan. He will be dearly missed by his wife Delphie, brother Blair, daughters Holly, Kim, and Kit, grandchildren Zachary and Azalea, and many relatives in Alberta, Ontario, Tanzania, South Africa, and the US. He lived a full life, running a spice- and oil-trading business, speaking three languages, travelling the globe, playing tennis, hiking the Bruce Trail, and enjoying time with his many friends. When pandemic restrictions are lifted, a ceremony will be held at St. Philip's Cemetery in Weston, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to coronavirus relief in Tanzania would be greatly appreciated: Amani Canada shorturl.at/bdlmS.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020