BRONIA COHEN On Thursday July 18, 2019 at Baycrest. Formerly of Montreal. Beloved wife of the late Herman Cohen, and loving partner of Bill Kofsky. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dr. Jeffrey Davidson and Thomas Morphis of San Francisco, and Marvin and Marcy Davidson of Newton, Massachusetts. Dear Sister and sister-in-law of Ben and the late Chana Marmur, and the late Ida and John Share. Devoted grandmother of Daniel, and Michael and Alexis Davidson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave. West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation,416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org/donations
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019