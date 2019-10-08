|
BRUCE ALBERT HIGGINBOTTOM March 3, 1943 - October 2, 2019 With deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Albert Higginbottom at Sunnybrook Hospital October 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved and devoted husband of Patricia for 38 years. Loving father to Chris of Grimsby, Mark (Christine) of Victoria, BC and grandfather to their children, Kate, Nicole, and Gregory. Will be dearly missed by cousins, David (Dale) Fisher of Calgary and Doug (Kathy) Fisher of Mississauga. Bruce lived all his life in North Toronto and cultivated deep and enduring friendships through personal and business shared interests. A true entrepreneur and very much an "international man of mystery," Bruce pursued many careers paths from investor, consultant, restauranteur, and really who knows what else he was working on at any given moment. Bruce and Patricia travelled extensively over the years and enjoyed summers at the family cottage on Lake Muskoka. Bruce had a zest for life and a clever wit that will be missed by most of his friends. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019. Friends are invited to RSVP to Mark Higginbottom at 250-588-8775 for details. In memory of Bruce donations may be made to Children's Wish Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019