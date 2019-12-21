|
BRUCE ANDREW HASTINGS With great sadness, we announce Bruce's death on December 17, 2019 at the age of 95 in London Ontario. He leaves Margaret, his Scottish bride and helpmeet of nearly 64 years; children Lesley Poole (Jim) and John Hastings (Valerie); grandchildren Jennifer McCabe (Michael), Megan Poole (Stephen), Evan and Alan Hastings; and great-grandchildren Rosalie and Dominic. He will be greatly missed by honorary family members Susan Agranove and Geoff Poole. Born in Woodstock, Ontario in 1924, Bruce enlisted in the RCAF soon after finishing high school. Courtesy of his military service he was able to attend University of Toronto and graduated as a civil engineer in 1948, specializing in structural engineering. Settling in London, Bruce founded what became Hastings & Aziz Ltd., an engineering firm that contributed to the building and restoration of many London and area landmarks including the London Regional Art Museum, the Grand Theatre, many Western University buildings and too many churches and hockey arenas to count. More about Bruce's long and remarkable life can be found at www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019