BRUCE CHRISTOPHER EMONSON Bruce Christopher Emonson succumbed to a long illness on April 2, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his children Graham (Kimberly), Janet (Richard) and Anne (Mark) and his six grandchildren Adrienne, Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Tyler and Derek. Bruce was born March 28, 1929 in London, England as the Great Depression began. Then came World War Two. Life was tough. He survived a bomb dropped on the house next door and classmates being there one day and gone the next. But, at 15, his life changed for the better. He met Anita, the love of his life. At 18, Bruce was conscripted into the Royal Air Force where he discovered his aptitude for electronics. Bruce took the skills he acquired in the RAF and became a partner in an electronics shop. Bruce and Anita married in 1950 and had great plans, but were limited in post war England. In 1952, they and their two small children, Graham and Janet sailed to Toronto to begin a new chapter in their lives. In Canada, Bruce turned his skills to the burgeoning field of radio and television and was involved in such things as the first televised boxing fight in Canada. Eventually, his strong work ethic and business acumen allowed him to acquire Caldwell Equipment Company where he began to make his mark in the broadcasting industry. He later sold Caldwell and formed Anglo American Audio to introduce and distribute B&W loudspeakers to North America. After many years of success with B&W Loudspeakers, Bruce decided to pursue a new frontier. At the time of Perestroika, he formed The Winchester Group to import and distribute products from the Soviet Union. A man before his time - The Winchester Group had successes in a very difficult climate. At the age of 75 Bruce retired after a full and active working life. Bruce worked hard but made sure he and Anita enjoyed the fruits of their labour. They traveled extensively and were always open to new adventures - he was even a gentleman farmer for a period! He made sure Graham, Janet and Anne (born in Toronto) had the opportunity to experience the world and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Bruce will be forever remembered for his incredible sense of humour, his larger than life personality, for the life experiences he gave all of us, his appreciation of a finely crafted automobile and for his love of anything sweet.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020