BRUCE DAVID GILLINGHAM June 28, 1929 - August 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Gillingham at the age of 90 at the Carpenter Hospice in Burlington. Born and raised in Montreal to Thomas and Winifred Gillingham he later met his future wife, Beverley while skiing in Saint-Sévère and they shared an incredible journey for more than 64 years. Bruce leaves behind his beloved wife, Beverley and children Derek (Deborah), Brent and Stephenie along with his adored grandson Aaron and nieces Catherine, Carolyn and nephew Gregory. Bruce graduated from Lower Canada College in 1947 and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in 1952. He loved his work as a professor at Northern College in Kirkland Lake and Sheridan College in Brampton and Oakville where he taught business, marketing and economics. He also served as Chairman of the Business department at Sheridan College until his retirement. He loved teaching and took great pleasure in nurturing and supporting the many students in his classes. Bruce was an avid gardener who in later years successfully re-established native plants, ferns and wild flowers along the beachfront trail in Burlington. He is also remembered as a music lover whose records filled the home with the sounds of Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman, Dave Brubeck and Louis Armstrong. He was also a founding member and drummer of "The Gloworms". Bruce loved to travel and his visits to England and Italy with Beverley were among his favourites. His children fondly remember their many impromptu road trips across North America in the family station wagon. The Gillingham family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Carpenter Hospice, Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their kindness and care. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date in Montreal. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Carpenter Hospice or Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019