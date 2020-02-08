|
|
BRUCE DEWART YOUNG October 14, 1953 to February 1, 2020 Peacefully after a brave and sustained illness, Bruce passed away at his home on Quadra Island, BC. Beloved husband of Esther, his life companion and devoted caregiver, loving father of Alice Young and his stepchildren, Beau, Karli Seshadri (Fabian) and Miles and grandchildren Liam and Nayana. He will be missed by his siblings Greg (Meg), Robin, Julia (James Anagnoson) and his father-in-law, Alun Tye, his in-laws Jenny, Cheryl (Bob) and Alvin (Ellen), and his many nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Alice Dewart and McGregor Young and his mother-in-law, Sheila Tye. He was caring, generous, musical, and had a wide range of interests including old cars, motorcycles, history and local culture. He enjoyed his extensive travels as well as sharing stories with lifelong friends from many communities including Upper Canada College, Canadian Junior College, Lausanne, Trent University, as well as Quadra Island, Duncan and Toronto. Thanks to Dr. Stephen Hughes and extraordinary caregivers and nurses, Diane, Ingrid and Genesis. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020