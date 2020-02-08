You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Dewart YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Dewart YOUNG Obituary
BRUCE DEWART YOUNG October 14, 1953 to February 1, 2020 Peacefully after a brave and sustained illness, Bruce passed away at his home on Quadra Island, BC. Beloved husband of Esther, his life companion and devoted caregiver, loving father of Alice Young and his stepchildren, Beau, Karli Seshadri (Fabian) and Miles and grandchildren Liam and Nayana. He will be missed by his siblings Greg (Meg), Robin, Julia (James Anagnoson) and his father-in-law, Alun Tye, his in-laws Jenny, Cheryl (Bob) and Alvin (Ellen), and his many nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Alice Dewart and McGregor Young and his mother-in-law, Sheila Tye. He was caring, generous, musical, and had a wide range of interests including old cars, motorcycles, history and local culture. He enjoyed his extensive travels as well as sharing stories with lifelong friends from many communities including Upper Canada College, Canadian Junior College, Lausanne, Trent University, as well as Quadra Island, Duncan and Toronto. Thanks to Dr. Stephen Hughes and extraordinary caregivers and nurses, Diane, Ingrid and Genesis. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -