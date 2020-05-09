You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Bruce Ellery PLAIN

Bruce Ellery PLAIN Obituary
BRUCE ELLERY PLAIN 1919 - 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the death on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 of Bruce Plain. Bruce was predeceased in 2011 by his beloved wife, Elisabeth. Bruce was the loving father of Barbara and Robert (Eleanor), devoted grandfather of Carla (Darrell) Andrew (Susan), Simon (Jocelyn), Emma (Jeff), and Marianne (Craig), and great-grandfather of Hayden, Mei, Will, Noel, Jay, Wesley, Mia, Anna and Isabela. Bruce was a public-spirited member of his community. He tended to be a man of rather few words while at the same time maintaining a lively interest in the world around him. A quiet and considerate gentleman, Bruce enjoyed nature and in particular treasured his many summers at the family cottage at Go Home Bay. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the kind and compassionate care received by Bruce from his caregivers at the Norfinch Care Community.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
