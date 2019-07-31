You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weston Golf & Curling Club
50 St. Phillips Road
Etobicoke, ON
1946 - 2019
BRUCE ERNEST BRYMER
("Derbs")

Born September 15, 1946, died July 27, 2019. A true sportsman, salesman and loving husband to Margo Newman, father of Matthew and Lee, brother of Bill and Peter, beloved uncle, great- uncle, and friend to so many. Bruce's positive attitude, engaging manner, and ability to talk to anyone about anything, are attributes of his true character we will all remember and hold so dear. 

A private family service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A Celebration of Life, to honour one who lived so well, but all too briefly, will be held at Weston Golf & Curling Club, 50 St. Phillips Road, Etobicoke on August 7 from 4-7 p.m. 

Charitable donations may be made in honour of Bruce to the Reitman Centre for Alzheimer's Support at Mt. Sinai Hospital or the Dotsa Bitove Wellness Academy (UHN).
Published in The Globe and Mail on July 31, 2019
