BRUCE FORBES FLEURY Passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay Ontario. At the age of 83. Loving husband of Patti for 60 years. Caring, supportive father to David (Rita), Megan (Greg), Graeme and the late Paula Caitlin. Proud Grandpa to Emma, Austin and Ben. Bruce believed deeply in the value of leisure pursuits to quality of life; serving in several positions with the city of Scarborough, eventually becoming its Commissioner of Recreation, Parks and Culture for 24 years. Bruce had an ongoing relationship with Centennial College initially as a Teaching Master and later on its Governing Structure. "Connemara Camp" was the jewel in his Triple Crown. Bruce will be sorely missed and warmly remembered as someone who earned his space on our planet earth. Good camp, safe trip. Appreciation is extended to Ross Memorial Hospital for the excellent care, under the direction of Dr. Munawar and Dr.Anwar. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home, 127 Bobcaygeon Rd, P.O. Box 427, Minden K0M 2K0 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00pm until the time of Service to Celebrate Bruce's Life at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow in the Monk-Cray Family Centre at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019