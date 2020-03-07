|
BRUCE GLADSOME RAYMOND June 9, 1933 - January 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Victoria General Hospital in Halifax, N.S. A Toronto native, Bruce graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Mechanical Engineering (5T6). He practiced as a Professional Engineer in Ontario and worked in Afghanistan and Venezuela on clean water projects, before retiring to Nova Scotia, in Broad Cove then in Halifax. Bruce is survived by his wife, Anne (West); her two sons, Simon West (Jordan), Robin West; and Anne's granddaughters, Rowan and Raven; his three children, Jane (Dick), Ken and Nancy Raymond; his niece and nephews, John, Keith, Susan, Ian and Bill; and his granddaughters, Clare and Bryn. Predeceased by his parents, William Gladsome and Mary Frances (Shuttleworth); and his siblings, William Joseph, Anne Elizabeth and Robert Shuttleworth Raymond. Bruce will be remembered for his gentle soul, his kindness, and his passion for the preservation of many beaches in Nova Scotia, the protection of the piping plovers, his devotion to the Anglican faith, a love of tall ships, his Tilley hat - he never went anywhere without it, and his drive to find the solution to any puzzle. Funeral and reception will be held at a later date in Toronto. Gifts may be made in memory of Bruce Raymond to: Development Office, Wycliffe College at U. of T., 5 Hoskin Ave., Toronto, ON M5S 1H7, or www.wycliffecollege.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020