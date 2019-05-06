BRUCE JARING TIMMERMAN March 16, 1936 - May 4, 2019 After a brave stuggle with cancer, Bruce's life ended peacefully, surrounded by his family at home. Predeceased by his parents, Jaring and Bessie Timmerman, and his beloved daughter Marcia Lynn, Bruce is survived by his loving wife Sharon; daughter Kari Bullock (Ron); grandchildren Chad (Chelsea), Blair and Ashley; great-grandchildren Cory and Paisley; son Derek Timmerman (Meghan), grandson Finley; daughter Erica Timmerman; brother Don Timmerman; sister Donna Klassen, and their families. A chartered accountant in Winnipeg, Bruce articled with Mcdonald Curry; in Montreal he joined Schonbek Lighting; in Toronto he enjoyed a long, distinguished career as chief financial officer with Harris Steel. Bruce was a dignified gentleman, always supportive of his family, encouraging his children and grandchildren with his lifelong example of honesty, integrity and determination. He had a keen mind, and enjoyed sharing his insights, wisdom and opinions with others, including journalists. committed to leaving the world a better place, he generously supported various organizations and charities.Only four days before Bruce's passing, they visited friends at the Central Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hilton Head Island, SC. An important wish on his bucket list. The family wishes to thank the doctors, care-givers, and palliative care team that rushed to Bruce's care in his final days. We will treasure bruce's memory forever, along with the gift of love he gave to each of us. A Funeral service will be held at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. West, Oakville, Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. IN lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Marcie Fund at the Oakville Community Foundation Jaring Timmerman IMC Scholarship Fund to the Winnipeg Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019