BRUCE (ROBERT BRUCE) MCCARTHY It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce McCarthy announces his passing following a valiant battle with Covid 19, at the age of 73. Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lauren, wife Denise, sister Sandy and the Thomas family, 'Little Brother' Mark Cotgrave, the Tobins and the Greers. Bruce was a Sports Captain at Ridley College and went on to study at Western University where he was varsity quarterback and graduated in 1970. In Toronto, Bruce was JCI Senator, President of the Toronto Junior Board of Trade and received the Michener award for Public Service. Bruce worked for PWC, London Life and Assante Asset Management in finance. He was also a loving Big Brother to Mark since the 1980s. Bruce loved the Muskoka cottage, Saturday morning hockey with the boys at UCC, 'telling lies at coffee' and walking yellow lab Maxine with his cigar. He was a proud member of Smutley's Raiders, USOG and fondly dubbed the Wonder Walrus by Della. A Thank You to the incredible team at Harmony Hills Care Community for their tireless care, true devotion and friendship. Bruce and his family love and appreciate you. Bruce will always be remembered as the consummate gentleman, a loyal friend to have and for his generosity of spirit. In lieu of flowers, Bruce requested donations be made to Epilepsy Toronto. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bruce in the summer of 2021. Online messages of condolences may be left for the family and a link to donate to Epilepsy Toronto by visiting www.dignitymemorial.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
