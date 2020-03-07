|
BRUCE MCDONALD LITTLE May 7, 1945 - March 4, 2020 Bruce was passionate about words, data and information. He was curious about everything and everyone; there was not a fact that could not be checked. As a journalist with the Globe and Mail for 20 years, Bruce's column, Amazing Facts, took seemingly incomprehensible numbers and made them accessible. His impact on the field of journalism led to a Hyman Solomon Award for Excellence in Public Policy Journalism in 2000. In accepting the award, he spoke passionately about the need for publicly collected data to be available for free in Canada. And not long after, it was. Upon retiring, he worked on the Drummond Commission and was a special advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Canada. In 2008, he wrote a book, Fixing the Future, on the reforms to the Canada Pension Plan in the 1990s, which was shortlisted for the Donner Prize. While work was important to him, his family came first. Bruce was immensely proud of his two sons, Will and Ned Richardson-Little, in whom he instilled a love of books. Reading to them was an endless joy; the family motto for any project remains: "We have a book on that." Recent years were spent happily introducing his much loved granddaughter, Isla, to his favourites. With his life partner Ellen Richardson at his side, he was up for any adventure she suggested. They were an inseparable team, whether going on Habitat for Humanity builds in Canada and around the world, hiking the Dolomites or billeting Toronto Summer Music fellows - a new audience for his stories. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to Habitat for Humanity or Toronto Summer Music would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020