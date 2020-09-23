BRUCE MURRAY Bruce Murray passed peacefully and with dignity on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home in Toronto surrounded by his sons, (James) Carson, Toronto, Daniel Everett and his wife, Roslyn, Oakville; faithful family caretaker, Virginia Gallego, Toronto; and his spouse of 47 years, Corinne F. Murray. Just 69 years old, his life overflowed with talents profoundly enriching all those who came within their scope: his singing started as a prize winning one-in-millions boy alto, developed into an extraordinary tenor instrumental in his illustrious international career as a vocalist and recording artist; his academic achievements built on his love of history, first a BA from St. Francis Xavier University (NS) and then a MA in history from the University of Victoria (BC); always a gifted writer, Bruce turned his hand to bringing to life his maternal ancestor, Pierre Belliveau, a pivotal figure in the survival of the Acadian people facing expulsion by English troops in 1755 (Piau: Journey to the Promised Land, Dundurn - 2017); these facets made him an inspirational Halton-based teacher of History, English, Chemistry (half of his BA was Science), Music, and director of 19 musicals (on a volunteer basis) to showcase his students budding performance talents; and after retirement, he partnered Corinne for 11 years in champion-level amateur ballroom dancing. With the help of his world-class medical team at Toronto General Hospital/Princess Margaret Cancer Clinic, Bruce appeared to win against pancreatic cancer but in the second round this terrible invader could not be routed. Bruce is also survived by grandchildren, Esmé and Otis Murray, Oakville; his adoring wife, Corinne, Toronto; and his five siblings, David C. (Anna), Daniel A. (Mary Helen), Harold S. (Donna), (Morna) Anne, and Stewart (Chris), all of Nova Scotia. He was the last of the children born to Dr. James Carson Murray and Marion (Burke) Murray, RN, of Springhill, Nova Scotia. A celebration of Bruce's stellar life will be held in Oakville, post Covid-19 restrictions, to permit his legions of friends and grown-up students to join with his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store