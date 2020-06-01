|
BRUCE ROBERTSON Passed away peacefully in his 70th year on May 27, 2020, at home surrounded by as much family as these times would allow. Husband & provider for Lorna (nee Docherty) and father of John (Kelly), David (Heather), and Katherine. Brother to Gail (Neil), Janice, and Earla (Kevin); and "Grampy" to Lauren. He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Ruth (nee Dingwell). Born in Prince Edward Island, he moved to Toronto with Lorna to start his family and career. He founded B.I. Robertson and Associates, but found his true calling late in life, spending his days trading stocks - active until a few days before his death, and even giving his middle son a stock tip in his last week. He survived cancer several times, receiving care from Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre, including for his final battle with colorectal cancer. He was also cared for by the Palliative Care team from Mt. Sinai's Temmy Latner Centre and the many home care nurses who brightened his days over the final few months. While he would not want flowers or for anyone to go out of their way on his behalf, donations to Sunnybrook are always appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2020