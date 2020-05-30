You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Bruce S. RAWSON


1935 - 2020
BRUCE S. RAWSON O.C. Q.C.It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our father and grandfather, Bruce S. Rawson O.C. Q.C. on May 15, 2020, in Ottawa, ON. Besides his wife Mary Raylene Johnson, he is survived by his former wife Frances Rawson, their children and grandchildren, Karen Rawson (Roger Milley); Kyle, Jake and Monique Milley; Don (Lorraine); Elysse, David and Marc Rawson; and Krista Rawson (Brian Davison) all of Calgary. Dad played a meaningful role in our growth and development. He passed along his love of the Rocky Mountains and the natural world, including fly fishing and lake-living, through his particular fondness for the family cottage in Jasper. Dad was very supportive of our academic pursuits and always expressed his confidence in who we were and who we would become as adults. His commitment to public service also inspired Krista's health care career choice. For these gifts we are grateful. Our family would also like to acknowledge Raylene and her son Nicolas for taking care of dad in his later years as his health deteriorated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
