|
|
BRUCE SCOTT MCCUBBIN February 22, 1941 - October 29, 2019 Bruce was a force of strength, intelligence and kindness. His wife, Elizabeth will love and miss him always as will his sister, Heather; his children, Jill (George), Beth (Martin), Colin (Katie) and Sally (Clayton); and his grandchildren, Calvin, Pippa, Finn, Alice and Charlie. Bruce will also be missed by brothers-in-law, Bob (Brenda) and David, as well as all his nieces and nephews. Bruce lead an active childhood in which sports, scouting and academics were significant. At Montreal High, by way of both luck and merit, Bruce was a member of a very special, multi-ethnic group of bright young men, the self-proclaimed 'inner circle', the class of 11B, 1958. Sixty years later, these friends still reunite. They continue to offer companionship, inspiration and care for each other. An early memorable event in Bruce's life was hitchhiking with his friend Emmett from Montreal to Vancouver, seventeen year olds in their scout uniforms. It took them 4 days. Bruce ran track, swam, and played basketball and football in high school. At Mount Allison University in Sackville, NB, he played on the varsity teams. Bruce met his wife Betty at Mount A. and also made the closest friendships of his life. Bruce graduated from Mount Allison and Nova Scotia Tech with a degree in Electrical engineering in 1965. The same year, he headed back to Montreal, where Betty was employed at Air Canada, and they were married. Bruce's professional life was very meaningful to him. He started his career as a Design Engineer at Imperial Tobacco, then held various senior positions with Imasco in both the US and Canada. A highlight was his term as President of Collegiate Sports and during this period he travelled extensively. Time with his family was equally important. March break holidays, and New Year's skating parties with the old Mount A friends were annual family traditions. While living in Montreal, they summered at Lac Castor in the Laurentian Mountains with Bruce's parents and sister. More recently, he enjoyed curling with family and friends at the much-anticipated annual Christmas event. In 1984, life at the Stony Lake cottage began, and many new and dear friends were made. Bruce was a warden at St Peter's on the Rock church, where his son Colin later married Katie, the daughter of another family on Stony. In 1997, Bruce joined Moosehead Breweries in Saint John NB as President and COO and later became CEO. Working closely with the Oland family was one of the high points of Bruce's career. Bruce served as Chairman of Mount Allison's Board of Regents. He truly enjoyed participating on the Boards of family-owned Maritime companies: Oxford Frozen Foods, Acadian Seaplants, Coast Tire and Ganong Bros. Reluctant to leave, his last board meeting with Acadian Seaplants was in August 2019. As Megan Grant wrote, in an article on the Olympics: "Good Sportsmanship is about winning with integrity and losing with grace. It's about respecting someone who beats you. It's about giving your all, playing fair, and walking away from the game with your head held high - regardless of whether you won or lost." The principles of sportsmanship informed Bruce's life and he passed down this philosophy to his children. Bruce and Betty cherish their grandchildren, who arrived in 'two waves' - Calvin, Pippa and Finn over 20 years before now three- and four-year-olds, Charlie and Alice. For the past 7 years Bruce has persevered, living with Parkinson's, never complaining. His spirit and influence never diminished. He will be dearly missed by his wife and family. He was a hard-working and enthusiastic husband, brother, father, friend and colleague. A celebration of his life will be held in the New Year at Stony Lake.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019