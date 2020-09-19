You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Bruce Thomas CURRIE
BRUCE THOMAS CURRIE On September 16, 2020 died peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital in his 91st year. Loved husband of Jane (nee Bredin) for 63 years. Dear father of Timothy (Jacquie), Ian (Jennifer), Martha, Peter (Susie) and Jennifer (Joe). Survived by brother Ian (Pixie) and brother-in-law Peter (Jaccy) Bredin. Predeceased by his brothers Ronald and David. Loved by his grandchildren Ted (Ashley), Matthew (Caroline), Eric, Emily, Stephanie, Sarah, Kate, Abby, Peri and great-granddaughter Charley. Bruce graduated from Jarvis Collegiate and University of Toronto. In his formative years he gave unconditionally his time and energy to community and charity. He was a great husband and wonderful father who dedicated his life to family occasion and experience preparing all of his kids for what life had to offer. Bruce will be greatly missed by all of those lives he touched. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
