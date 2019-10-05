You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Great Hall, Champlain College, Trent University
BRUCE W. HODGINS M.A., Ph.D., L.L.D., Professor Emeritus, Trent University A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Great Hall, Champlain College, Trent University, for Bruce Hodgins, who passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 in Peterborough. It is time for all of us to gather to celebrate a remarkable life lived. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the newly endowed Bruce W. Hodgins Graduate Scholarship Fund at Trent University or to the Taylor Statten Camping Bursary Fund. Condolences may be made online at www.CommunityAlternative. ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
