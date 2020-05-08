|
|
BRUCE WELLING Passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Bruce leaves behind his wife, Susan McCorquodale, as well as many friends and colleagues. Bruce held a BSc from the Royal Military College of Canada, where he excelled academically and athletically. He also held an LLB from the University of Western Ontario, an LLM from the University of London and a Ph.D. from Bond University. Bruce was a professor at Western Law School for many years until his retirement in 2017. His colleagues and former students will remember his wit, humour and huge intellect. At Bruce's request, there will be no service. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bruce are asked to consider an animal charity of your choice; it would be most appreciated. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2020