Bruno KOHN
BRUNO KOHN (Zdenko) August 27, 2020 Bruno (Zdenko) Kohn died peacefully in Victoria, B.C. on August 27th, 2020. He leaves behind his three children, Alain Kohn in Geneva, and Sophie Kohn and Hannah Kohn in Toronto. He lived long enough to learn of the birth of his first grandchild, Henry Dennis McKeown and the impending arrival of his second. Bruno was a loving partner to Heather Downes, who died in 2014. They shared a life of adventurous travel, music, great books, and peaceful companionship. Bruno was born in Zagreb, Croatia, and lived all over Europe. He maintained a close relationship with his mother, Gisela Fuchs until her death in 1991. Bruno had a stimulating career as a psychologist and professor at York University. He delighted in classical music, travel, photography, reading, and very good espresso. He spoke multiple languages easily and had a quiet curiosity about the world. He was a private person with a wry sense of humour. Toward the end of his life, despite his long and unrelenting years living with cancer, he charmed every one of his caregivers. The family extends deep gratitude to Brecon Gage and his team at Comfort Keepers Victoria for gently guiding Bruno through the final days of his illness.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
