BRYCE LEE VA3TRN Born May 30, 1946 Bryce died at home, in his sleep on February 16, 2019 in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 72. Eldest son of John Edward (1982) and Jessie Helen (2011) Lee. John Bryce Lee is survived by brother David McIntyre Lee (and Edith Kayser) of Bellaire, Texas USA and their daughter, Catherine Helen Sophie Lee of Cambridge Massachusetts, USA. Also survived by cousins Andy, Bill and Tom Bryce, all in BC. Predeceased by long-time friend Max. Bryce loved to ride his GoldWing in full leather, and he loved chasing trains. Passions drove him! He will be missed by many in the circles he shared. Fascinated by trains from an early age, Bryce became an avid photographer with one focus. His vast collection of train photos are spread throughout the world, in private and public collections, as well as in numerous rail publications. As a journalist, he contributed to many railway publications, and from 1993-2001 wrote a monthly column 'News from Canada' for Railpace Newsmagazine. Bryce was often seen at rail fan club meetings. An active member of the Burlington Historical Society, his personal concern was the restoration of the 1906 Freeman station. Bryce supported the preservation of a very special train in Wales called the Talyllyn. https://www.talyllyn.co.uk/ Amateur Radio Operator (VA3TRN), Bryce held basic standing from 1999, and served in a number of executive positions with the Burlington Amateur Radio Club. Bryce was a member of the Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Group. He loved long rides... Former Instructional Materials Technologist at George Harvey Collegiate Institute in the former City of York (Toronto) to 1989. Bryce helped finance a documentary by cousin Andrew Bryce, about the work of great grand father Peter Henderson Bryce, who wrote the first Health Code in Canada, and in 1922 published The Story of a National Crime, about residential schools and more. Bryce can be seen in this clip: https://vimeo.com/189577852 There will be a public gathering of friends at the Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. There will be a private family service at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Bryce's memory can be made to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019