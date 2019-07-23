You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BURTON LANCASTER 1936-2019 Burton Lancaster, aged 83, died on July 16, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's. Born in England, Burton worked in the theatre for over fifty years as a Producer, Artistic Director and Administrator. Originally coming to Canada to work at Expo '67, Burton had ten years of experience in the British theatre. In 1968, he became Theatre Director of the Confederation Centre, PEI. In 1971, Burton founded Magnus Theatre, Thunder Bay. Upon leaving Magnus Theatre in 1977, Burton worked with theatres across Canada as Artistic Director including the Lakeshore Summer Festival, Showboat Festival and Theatre One. Burton Lancaster was a member of Equity (Canada/ UK/ US) and ACTRA. He was predeceased by his sister, Brenda and his parents, Frederick Bert and Florence. He will be sadly missed by his wife Sylvia, his daughters, Rebecca (Terry Leahey) and Abigail (Pablo Guzman), and their mother, Christine. Proud grandfather of Veronika, Elizabeth, Lieska, Gus, Rachel and Shai. Donations in his name can be made to the Performing Arts Lodge of Toronto or to the Actor's Fund of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019
