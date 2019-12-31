You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Byron Frederick GRAHAM

Byron Frederick GRAHAM Obituary
BYRON FREDERICK GRAHAM March 2, 1964 - December 27, 2019 Owner of Paradise Pools of Canada Ltd. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Byron Graham on December 27, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Loving husband of Christina of 29 years and devoted and dedicated father of Andrea (Collin) and Alexander. He will be truly missed by his four legged love, Riley. He is survived by his beloved parents, Fred and Freda Graham, and will be missed by his brothers, Bob (Karen) and Craig (Joanne). Also remembered by his nieces and nephews as the strongest uncle. Some of his happiest days were spent cruising Tea Lake, skiing the slopes at Alpine Ski Club and spending time with his family. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. A service will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11a.m. in the chapel at Mount Pleasant Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
