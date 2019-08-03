|
|
DR. C. ANN BROWN (née Brothers), born in Montreal, Quebec 1943, died in Kingston, Ontario, July 29, 2019, following a brief illness, peacefully surrounded by family. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Dr. Hugh Brown (2016). Ann was dearly loved and will be forever missed by her daughters Jennifer (Ian Joiner) and Angela, and her grandchildren Catherine, Alexander, William, and Kyle. Ann provided incredible love, support, and inspiration to her family. Born and raised in Montreal, Ann graduated from the Royal Victoria Hospital School of Nursing in Montreal in 1964 and from McGill University in 1970. She completed graduate studies at Queen's University in Kingston (Master of Education, Master of Science and PhD). At Queen's Ann served as a faculty member in the School of Nursing from 1976 until her retirement as Associate Professor in 2013. Her contributions to the body of knowledge on heart rate variability focused specifically on the mechanisms of adaptation of regular exercise on cardiovascular health. Ann's research, and that of her graduate students, examined the cardiovascular effects of low intensity aerobic exercise in pregnant and healthy women, and people living with cardiovascular disease. Ann appreciated the contribution of long-time family friend Peter Fenwick who secured key equipment that enabled this research. Ann loved sailing with the family, swimming, cross-country skiing, walking, reading, classical music and good wine. She and Hugh swam several times per week well into their mid-70s. They enjoyed their canine (Great Danes), feline and equine family members tremendously. Ann loved horseback riding, an activity she shared with her daughters and grandchildren. After her retirement, she learned to play golf, never well, but always with immense pleasure. Her daughters and grandchildren were a source of great joy, stimulation and support. Ann loved her family dearly and was immensely proud of their interests, accomplishments and differences. She delighted in their talents and individuality. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Alexander Brothers (1976), and Muriel Brothers McNair (nee Martin) (2004), and sisters, Marilyn Doherty (nee Brothers) (2007), and Barbara Phillips (nee Brothers) (2014). She is survived by sister-in-law, Stephanie Stratton (Larry), brothers-in-law, Barry Phillips, and John Doherty, cousins, nieces, nephews, dear long-time friends, and colleagues. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff who cared for Ann with exceptional compassion, skill, and dedication. Visitation will be held at James Reid Funeral Home (1900 John Counter Blvd, Kingston) on Wednesday, August 7th from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Thursday, August 8th from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the would be appreciated by the family. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019