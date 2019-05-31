Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM UBC Golf Club 5185 University Blvd Vancouver , ON View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for C. WARRINER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. C. Brian WARRINER

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. C. BRIAN WARRINER, MD, FRCPC It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dr. C. Brian Warriner announces his death, which occurred on May 12, 2019 at the age of 73. Born in Vancouver to Dr. Roy and Joyce (Young) Warriner on February 17, 1946, he passed in his sleep, surrounded by his immediate family. Besides his loving wife of 43 years, Glenys (Sally Jarratt) Warriner, who he pursued across a continent, and his two sons, Cameron and Andrew (Ophelia Ma), he leaves behind his adoring grandchildren Elon and Isaac, his brothers Keith (Diane) Warriner and Glen (Nancy) MacLeod, and his step-brother Keath (Kim Huynh) MacLeod and step-sister Sheila (John Davies) MacLeod. He was pre-deceased by his father, Dr. Gordon Roy Warriner, his mother, Winona Joyce MacLeod, and his step-father, Ian MacLeod. Brian earned his medical degree from UBC, and practised in Powell River, B.C. and Campbellton, N.B., prior to returning to UBC to complete his residency in anesthesiology. Over a long and distinguished career he excelled as a physician, teacher, mentor, clinical scientist, administrator and philanthropist. During his tenure at St. Paul's and Providence Health Care, beginning in 1980, he served as the hospital's Department Head for Anesthesiology as well as Vice-President (Medicine) and Acting CEO. Between 2002 and 2012 he served as Head of UBC's Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology and Therapeutics (formerly Department of Anesthesiology). Throughout his career Brian was an active researcher with numerous publications in the medical literature. He also had a passion for mentoring anesthesiology residents, for which he was honoured with several teaching awards. In 2009, he was the recipient of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society Clinical Practitioner Award. Over several years late in his career Brian undertook charitable work in Uganda, volunteering in the operating room of Mulago Hospital and teaching at the Medical School of Makerere University. He also took pride in his appointment as a Surveyor with Accreditation Canada, the body charged with accrediting anesthesiology programmes and new anesthesiologists. This work involved reviews and examinations throughout Canada and around the world. A long time advocate of pain management, Brian was a founding member of British Columbia's Provincial Chronic Pain Management Strategy. Other areas of research focussed on the use of blood substitutes in surgical patients, the value of pre-operative beta blockers, the reversal of muscle relaxants and the prevention of post-operative nausea and vomiting, results from which were published widely and with impact. Although happy quietly sitting on the porch, with his nose in a book on warm summer nights, he always put his family first. Brian's family knows him as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who was invariably more concerned with the well-being of others than his own. His love for us knew no bounds and though we will carry the ache of his passing forever, we will never forget the joy, humour and selflessness he brought us. He was a fundamentally decent and fiercely ethical man. Special thanks goes to Dianne Woodhouse and Dr. Clinton and Constance Wong for their compassion and for helping us navigate the medical system, as well as to the homecare nursing staff that assisted us and Brian in his final months, and his colleague, Dr. Randy Moore, who spearheaded his palliative care. Cremation has taken place, in accordance with Brian's wishes. There will be a celebration of Brian's life to take place on July 6, 2019 at the UBC Golf Club (5185 University Blvd, Vancouver) beginning at 11a.m. A fund honouring the memory of Brian and his work is being established with the Providence Foundation. Proceeds will be used to support Ugandan anesthesiology students, along with other areas coinciding with Brian's career. Pending the formal establishment of the fund, donations, In lieu of flowers, can be made to the Dr. C. Brian Warriner Memorial Fund, c/o the Department of Anesthesiology, St. Paul's Hospital, 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver, V6Z 1Y2, or via www.donate.helpstpauls.com/dr-warriner Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries