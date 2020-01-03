You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
C. GEORGE MILLER November 1, 1932, Winnipeg - December 8, 2019, Ottawa The youngest son of Rossel Lorne and Mary Christine Miller (nee Cornelius), George spent his infancy and early childhood in Winnipeg. The family moved to Napanee when George was four and he grew up there, becoming an outstanding high school student. George graduated in Engineering Chemistry from Queen's University with a B.Sc in 1954 and was awarded an M.Sc in physical chemistry the following year. He took his D.Phil at Oxford in '57. He held positions in industry in Canada, moving into management, with a stint in Europe. He subsequently worked in government and academia and then returned to industry. He retired as president of the Mining Association of Canada in 1997. That year he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum in recognition of his contribution to Canada's mineral industry, the Mining Association of Canada, the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources and the Centre for Resource Studies at Queen's. George was active throughout his life, playing junior varsity football and, in middle life, squash. He was a sailor and skier, continuing to hit the slopes until well into his 70s. He loved music, and sang for several years with the Kingston and Ottawa Choral Societies. He was equally at home in the kitchen as an excellent cook, specializing in Indian curries. He was predeceased by brothers, Jack and Lorne; a son, Stephen; and his daughter, Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Louise Dufresne; his former wife, Sally Crouch (nee Howitt); sons, Peter and David; son-in-law, Roy; grandchildren, Sarah, Ellen, Anne, Nathan and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Harmony; and niece, Mary. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Napanee in the spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020
