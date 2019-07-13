C.GORDON BALE It is with great sadness that the family of Gordon Bale announces his passing on June 26, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Gordon is lovingly remembered by his son Dougal, daughter-in-law Alison, and grandchildren Cameron and Robyn. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen. Gordon was born in 1933 in Hamilton, Ontario, to Cecil and Christine (Nichol) Bale. He attended Stamford Collegiate in Niagara Falls and later studied at Royal Roads and Royal Military College, graduating with the top academic standing in his class. From there, he pursued post-graduate work in economics at McGill University and the London School of Economics. After teaching economics at RMC, he then completed a Law degree at the newly founded Queen's University Law School where he subsequently returned to teach for the rest of his career. In the late 1960s, Gordon met Maureen, the love of his life. They were married at Dunfermline Abbey, Scotland, on December 26, 1970. They soon built a home on Treasure Island where Gordon worked steadily to transform a rocky bare site into an idyllic waterfront garden. They lived happily on the island for over 40 years, frequently entertaining both old friends and new friends made during their many travels. Over the last years of his life, Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy limited his mobility and led to dementia, but despite these frustrations, Gordon remained ever the gentleman. The family is grateful for the dedicated care provided by Deb Brennan as well as Leo Cordona, Laarni Lim, and many other caregivers from Bahay Caregiver Services. We would also like to thank the caring staff at Arbour Heights. A private memorial service will be held at Cataraqui Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation to help fund Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy research. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019