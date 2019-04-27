C. JAMES MENENDEZ 'Jim' Jim (C. James) Menendez died on April 21, 2019, at the age of 90 years from complications of rapid dementia. Jim was an elegant gentleman of kindness and integrity. All his life he sought beauty in art, music, and nature, and used all this in his professional career as an architect. He had a special relationship with the important places of his life. Nassau, Bahamas, the birthplace of his father and a place of solace to him his whole life. His house on Delaware Avenue in Ottawa, where he made many lasting friendships, and where he accomplished the bulk of his work. He was particularly proud of his work on Carleton's Steacie Building is one of which he was particularly proud. His house in BurgessWood, Perth, which he redesigned himself and has been a place that drew his family and friends together for many years. He is deeply missed by friends and family. Mourning are his wife of 62 years, Elspeth Wishart Menendez; elder son Charlie, his wife Christine Post, and their three daughters Katie, Abby, and Claire; younger son Franklin, his partner Gillian Lovink, and their children Owen Kolbach Menendez, Sam (Samuel) Kolbach Menendez, Madeline Lovink McKinnell, and Sarah Lovink McKinnell. Also deeply mourned by lifelong friend and cousin Patricia (Pat) Vouch, her daughter Giovanna Knowles and son-in-law Matthew Knowles. In lieu of flowers, donations to Médecins Sans Frontières, 732 1 Nicholas St., Ottawa, Ontario K1N 7B7 (613)241-4949 are asked in honour of Jim's longstanding concern for and commitment to the betterment of the world. Further information about the celebration of life will be provided at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019