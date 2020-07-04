|
C. PAUL BURD August 25, 1924 - June 28, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Paul Burd after a brief stay in hospital resulting from a fall. To the surprise of many, not least of all himself, he graced us with his presence well into his 96th year. Though increasingly challenged by a lack of mobility, his mind remained clear almost to the end. Born in Marlbank, Ontario to William and Jeanne Burd (nee Crozier) in 1924, he is predeceased by sister Lillian Knaggs and brother William Burd. Dad is survived by Jean Burd (nee Forsyth) his loving wife of 73 years, children Peggy Howorth (Peter Leiss), David Burd (Ruthie Burd) and Brenda Burd, cherished grandchildren Terry Howorth, Brendan Burd, Dylan Burd and Adrienne Ashby along with various nieces and nephews . Dad spent his formative years attending a one room schoolhouse. After school and during the summers he worked on farms in and around Marlbank owned by his aunts and uncles. It was, as he put it, "gut busting" work and he was happy to leave it behind at the age of seventeen to pursue an Arts degree at Queen's University. After turning 18, he interrupted his studies to join the army and support the war effort. Frustrated in his desire to go oversees due to being underweight (despite filling his pockets with rocks), he was assigned duties as a truck mechanic/driver and later as an instructor. After his discharge from the army, Dad continued his studies at Queen's and met the great love of his life and wife-to-be, Jean Forsyth. On completing his Arts degree, he went on to get his teaching certificate and in 1947 married and started his career as a phys ed/Latin teacher in London, Ontario. He taught at various high schools there including South CI and Wheable SS and coached various sports teams. After his third child was born, Dad took a sabbatical leave to study at UBC. He and Mom packed their three children into the back of a '56 Plymouth and with a red wooden trailer in tow, set out for Vancouver, camping along the way (and way back) and providing their three young children with the trip of a lifetime, though they didn't fully appreciate it at the time. After upgrading his qualifications, Dad continued his career in education as a vice principal at Clarke Road SS in London and finished off as principal of Prince Edward Collegiate Institute in Picton, Ontario. Dad was active all his life and loved sports, especially golf. He also enjoyed playing board games and cards - excelling at bridge - which he played with friends and as part of clubs. He spent many happy hours with family and friends at the family cottage on Lake Weslemkoon where he maintained a strict work/play regimen that included two swims a day, regardless of the weather. A self-professed jack-knife carpenter who eschewed the need for a level or plumb bob, examples of his elemental craftsmanship and creativity are evident to this day. In 2006, at the age of 82, he and Mom headed west once more to enjoy their remaining years in beautiful Sidney BC. There, Dad was able to indulge his passion for golf almost year round and after one particularly wet round I heard him happily and proudly proclaim that he and his golf mates were "true mudders". Dad's was a life well lived. His strong character, generous nature and sense of community were an inspiration to us all. After retiring he became an active member of the Picton Rotary Club and served on various committees in United Church of Canada congregations wherever he lived, most recently St. Paul's United Church in Sidney. Due to the pandemic, a limited memorial service will be held at St. Paul's within the next few weeks. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Rotary Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020