|
|
C. ROY JAMES Family and friends of Roy James are respectfully informed that on November 8, 2019, his wishes were fulfilled. Roy has been laid to rest at the New Greenwood Cemetery, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, alongside his parents John Samuel and Etta Irwin, close to his brother Dr. Clifford James. His service and cremation were at the James Reid Funeral Home Kingston, ON, where he died unexpectedly June 10, 2018, on a road trip to the Ottawa Valley with his son. We thank United Church Minister, Stephen Ambury for his sermon, good words and comfort. Born July 22, 1930, Roy was predeceased by his brilliant wife and lifelong partner Betty (nee Rule) November 11, 2016. Roy leaves two children, his son, John (Carol) and four beloved grandchildren. All offspring of Elisa White; Jenny, Lindsay, Brock and the light of his life, Robyn, all made special efforts to visit with him and offer kindness. His daughter, Lory James and Jay Scott, were devoted as care givers and health care advocates for both parents in their final years. Special thanks to Lailani Arzadon for her spiritual and physical contribution to Roy's well being in his trying final months. May Roy, our favourite rabble-rouser and inveterate explorer rest in peace eternally.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019