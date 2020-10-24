C. WILLIAM S. GARD June 21, 1931- October 13, 2020 William (Bill) Gard passed away October 13th at the age of 89 in hospital in Ottawa. Beloved husband of Jean Gard for 64 years, father of Heather and Bruce Gard (Sharon) and grandfather of Julia Gard. Bill was a proud graduate of Queen's University, receiving a degree in Engineering Physics and later earning a degree in Commerce from Carleton University. His work included designing electrical systems in airplanes forCanadair, working with cancer radiation machines and the CANDU and Slowpoke nuclear reactors at Atomic Energy. At one point he was one of only a few civilians working with the Canadian military in Chalk River. While working for Industry, Trade and Commerce he mentored startup Canadian companies, learning all aspects of their business, assessing their business plans, providing suggestions for improvement and helping them with grant applications. Bill was an active community member, participating in a multitude of organizations from the local to the national levelincluding: Canadian Parks and Recreation, Nature Canada, Ottawa Field Naturalists and the McKellar Park Recreational Association. In addition he represented Ontario naturalist associations speaking against the operation of motorboats in Algonquin Park among other conservation initiatives. Bill was a supportive person, always willing to lend his expertise and a helping hand, giving his time freely to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed a good joke and had a dry sense of humour which was appreciated by his friends and family. He loved nothing more than working through technical problems,and could fix almost anything. Due to Covid restrictions, there was a small funeral held Tuesday, October 20th. Friends are invited to visit the Tubman Funeral Homes website to sign a memorial book.



