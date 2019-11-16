You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
C. WILLIAM WEBSTER January 4, 1944 - November 1, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing in Vancouver of C. William Webster on November 1, 2019 at 75 years of age. Son of Eric Webster and Elizabeth Paterson, Will was predeceased by his wife, Diana Graham Webster. He leaves their daughter Tara and son Sean, Sean's wife, Christy and grandchildren, Madison and Jaden, as well as his brother, Norman and sister, Maggie. Will was a kind and generous man whose bright red hair and warm smile lit up the room. He was Chief Barker of Variety the Children's Charity of British Columbia, a member of Variety's International Board and received the Gold Heart Award for his 45 years as a volunteer for the charity. 'Willie' grew up in Sherbrooke, Quebec, graduated from Bishop's University and worked in Toronto and Vancouver, returning every summer to his favourite place, his cottage in North Hatley, Quebec. He was an inventive chef with a formidable memory for a good story. He was happiest when surrounded by close friends and family, fine wine and good music. Even though the last year of his life was difficult medically he passed peacefully, surrounded by love.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
