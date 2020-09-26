CAIRINE ELIZABETH SCOTT (Nee Caldwell) The arc of Cairine's journey has transformed its path from the temporal to the spiritual. The body has stopped. The spirit that animated the body has returned to its wellspring. The soul is accessible to those who understand and appreciate its essence. End-of-body arrangements are entrusted to The Byers Funeral Home South Mountain, Ontario (613-989-3836). A Private Graveside Funeral Service will be held at South Mountain Union Cemetery Due to the Covid 19 restrictions we are not able to gather as a group and reminisce of a life well lived. We ask that you think of Cairine and celebrate her in your own special way. Perhaps you raise a glass and toast her with a nice wine-Pinot Grigio was their favourite. Or, when you remember Cairine & Henderson if you are near South Mountain, perhaps you visit The Union Cemetery and share a peaceful moment by their new garden as they so enjoyed their many trips to our little village. Or by any other means that is meaningful and memorable for you. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.