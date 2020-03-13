|
CALVIN McLAUCHLAN May 6, 1941 - March 10, 2020 Born Paisley, Scotland Died Toronto, Canada Calvin left us in the wee small hours of the morning after listening to Sinatra and Chet Baker. He left peacefully in his sleep. From his early days as president of the Young Men's Ad and Sales Club, copywriter and then account executive for Foster Advertising, to the dynamic partnership that was McLauchlan Moore Massey Agency, Cal was a force to be reckoned with in the ad business. He spent the latter part of his career running the McLauchlan Group and a great deal of that time jetting around the world to exotic and interesting places on behalf of his business. Widely read, he was both an extremely interesting and interested man. Calvin had one of the most outsized and generous hearts a person could have, as witnessed by the many people he quietly helped and the loyal and loving friends who mourn his passing. He profoundly influenced many lives and it's hard to imagine a world without him. Predeceased by his mother and father, William and Margaret McLauchlan, his brother, Ian McLauchlan and sister, Rosemary Hunter (McLauchlan), Calvin is survived and very much missed by his sister, Alexandra, his brothers, William, and Murray and wife, Denise Donlon, his nephew, Colin Hunter and wife, Emily, his niece, Ann Bettonvil (Hunter) and husband, Andy and their children, Avery and Braydon. A special thank you to Michele Williams who made Calvin's life a joy in his last few years, and to the staff at Revera Leaside and Michael Garron Hospital for their kindness. A private gathering for the immediate family will be held, followed by a cremation. A celebration of life for all his friends and associates will come at a later date to be announced. Donations to the charity of your choice in Calvin's name would be greatly appreciated. He was very generous in that respect himself. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020