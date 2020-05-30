You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
CAMERON BLAIR SPENCE Died suddenly in Toronto, Ontario on May 22, 2020 at the age of 31. He will be loved and missed by his parents, David and Trudy, his siblings, Courtney, Graham, and Trevor, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cameron loved to explore other cultures and had a natural affinity for languages. He would come home from Paris or Mexico with a head full of food ideas. He was a masterful home chef. He was always listening to podcasts and had a voracious appetite for knowledge. A private gathering has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Cameron would never pass a Salvation Army Santa or a person living on the street without giving them something, be it food or money. In lieu of flowers, please perform acts of kindness and gratitude in Cameron's memory. It was Cameron's habit throughout his very short life. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Spence family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
