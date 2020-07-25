|
CAMERON BRETT DAKIN February 20, 1974- July 17, 2020 Brett, B, brother, Uncle Brett, KidNRG, Paradigm - a man of many dimensions who was a caring, compassionate, honest and deep soul. Brett loved and cared about people and invested intensely in his relationships with family, friends and colleagues. Brett was the beloved son of Linda Dakin and Ted (Diann) Dakin, big brother to Cara (Tobias) Bourdeau, and best uncle to Noe and Maddox Bourdeau. He was Dog Dad to Quinn. Step-brother to Trevor, Andrew, Kate and Creina. Adored cousin to Cameron (Michele), Brad, Shaun (Samantha), Michael (Leanne), Rosanna (Michael), Mark (Danielle), Bradley (Heather), Matthew (Tanya), and Ian; and brilliant nephew to Patrick, Allan (Heather), and Anne. Waiting on Brett's arrival for the party to start are his lifelong friend Barton, uncles Barry, Mike and Cameron, aunts Trish and Yvonne. Wrapping him in love will be grandparents Grandad and Gram Hawley, Grandma Hughes and Grumpy, and Grandpa and Nancy Dakin. Brett lived life with passion, creativity, humour and heart in a way that connected each of us with him in a deeply personal way; he also connected us with each other. A talented artist to his core, Brett used music to give a voice to his experiences. Brett was a respected sales leader in the Toronto radio market where he took pride in mentoring others. He was brave and honest about his own traumas and challenges, and grateful for his many friends who rode the highs and lows alongside him. It is with broken hearts we share that Brett has chosen an end to his pain. Help us honour Brett's memory by seeking and sharing the compassion that binds us together in our humanity. For us, we imagine he is reuniting over beers with Barton. Brett was a light in his Mom's life. She will miss his heart hugs, his support in her daily activities (particularly IT!), and their walks, talks, and texts, where he shared his insights and eternal love. Dad is cherishing the archive of many emails shared over the years, and their long walks together. Cara is feeling the loss of her life-long protector and is drawing on Brett as inspiration to chase her dreams. Dear son and brother, feel peaceful and safe, wherever you are. When Barton died, Brett wrote and recorded Harsh Reality. His own pain from a great loss is echoed by us all again now. "I'm tryin' to be a life addict… So even when I'm standing in the rain Wishing you were here to wash it all away And even though the future is a blur I'm still looking for the words lately." To Brett's many brothers, friends and co-workers, thank you for being a part of his journey. He lived more than a lifetime in 46 years, thanks to your love and support. While Covid makes it impossible to gather as Brett's village, please lean on each other and create your own small celebrations to honour your relationship. When it is safe to do so, we'll celebrate Brett's life together. Brett was a beautiful and tortured soul. He sought support from CAMH and suffered when they were too overwhelmed to help. He also knew the challenges of life in the music industry and would have loved to see others in Canadian music supported with counselling and financial assistance. In lieu of flowers we hope you will overwhelm his memory by donating to www.camh.ca or www.unisonfund.ca As you think of him, please remember all the songs, the whole album, not only this last note. Condolences and photos can be shared with the family at [email protected] Cremation has taken place. Please see the full tribute by visiting www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020