CAMERON LEE BENNETT It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cameron Lee Bennett on Friday, May 29, 2020 in his 87th year. Devoted and loving husband to Mary Carolyn Bennett for many years and for many years prior to Mary Jane Bennett (predeceased). Father of David and his wife Lori, Lee and her husband Will Elder and Stephen and his wife Shelley. Grandfather to Andrew, Jillian, Justin, Alex, Colby and Sarah. Stepfather to Krista, Kurt, Riley and his partner Billie. Cameron (Cam) was born February 8, 1934 in Galt Ontario to Benny and Olive Bennett. He is pre-deceased by his brother Jim. Born and raised in Galt - Cam attended Dickson School, Ridley College and McGill University. Together with his brother Jim, Cam had a successful career as a General Motors Dealer at Bennett Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, a career spanning over 35 years until his retirement in 2000. Cam lead a busy life playing many sports and having many hobbies - he always had a project or two on the go. He was most happy spending time at his Florida home where he played tennis and baseball on a daily basis. When home in Cambridge, he enjoyed being in his workshop creating "one of a kind" items which included wood working, duck carving, glass, stone and mixed media. Being true labors of love, he would often give away his pieces to family and friends. His creativity is showcased on his website www.clbennett.com Sadly, we cannot adequately celebrate Cam's life right now during COVID. When the world recovers and we can hug and laugh and tell stories in person, we will have a celebration of life that he would have liked to attend himself. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers that attended to Cam over the last couple of months and a special thanks to Dr. Taylor and Debbie Charron who assisted in carrying out Cam's final wishes. A private service has been held. In memory of Cam, donations can be made to the . Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 2 to June 6, 2020
