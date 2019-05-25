You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
1925 - 2019
Camille Marielle GEE Obituary
CAMILLE MARIELLE GEE (Pelletier) May 31, 1925 - May 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto after a valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Camille was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec to the late Leonard and Alexina (Brault) Pelletier. She had a happy childhood she shared with her siblings Claude, Roger, Paul, Leonard and Estelle. After completing her higher education at Maplewood Convent in Waterloo, Quebec and assisting her father in the family business, a women's fur and fashionwear store, she left for Montreal to attend art school and pursue a career in commercial art. It was in Montreal that she met and married the love of her life, William (Bill) Gee, and started her family. Camille adored being a mother and grandmother and was always generous with her love, compassion and encouragement. In addition to being a talented illustrator and artist, she was a gourmet cook and consummate seamstress. A beautiful lady inside and out, Camille loved to laugh and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Camille will be sorely missed by her husband of 66 years, Bill, her daughter Estelle (Ken), son Billy (Cerys) and beloved grandson Liam. She was predeceased by her brothers and leaves behind her sister Estelle, nephew Paul Légaré, sister-in-law Nicole Pelletier and niece Myriam Pelletier. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver Saba Tassama, the great people at Circle of Care and especially to Dr. Jennifer Arvanitis. A private interment took place on May 24, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A celebration of Camille's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (www.tlcpc.org)
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
