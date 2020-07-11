|
CAPTAIN JIM O'SHAUGHNESSY January 7, 1959 - June 24, 2020 Jim's love of flying was exceeded only by his love of family and the many people around the globe who became his family. Born in Windsor, ON, on January 7, 1959, Jim spent his youth in Montreal and Ottawa and graduated from the flying schools of the Ottawa and Moncton Flying Clubs. He flew the Canadian North out of Iqaluit as pilot on Boeing 727s with First Air and he flew the world out of Dubai with Emirates Airline as Captain on Boeing 777s. Perhaps Jim's only mistake in over 43,000 hours PIC (pilot in command) occurred when he invited his mother, a passenger on one of his overseas flights, to visit the flight deck and was given advice on how to fly. In Dubai in 2017 he met the love of his life, Tamara, a charming Oncology/Palliative care nurse from Canada. They had their first date in March, 2018 and were married in Niagara Falls, ON in January, 2019. Jim reluctantly retired from Emirates when he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in January, 2018. He moved back to Canada to their home in Fonthill near St Catherines where he was able to realize many of his life's dreams, despite having to live through a terminal illness. He made the most out of each and every day and he always remained positive. Jim was an ardent golfer and loved skiing, playing squash, and most of all, wood working (his favourite store was Lee Valley). He was known as a fun-loving coach of young swimmers at the Beacon Hill Swimming Club near Montreal. Jim was the son of Jim and Vivienne (nee Kehoe) O'Shaughnessy, and the grandson of the late Jim and Gertie (nee Gethings) O'Shaughnessy and of the late Myles and Marguerite (Desjardins) Kehoe, all of Montreal. He is survived by his wife Tamara, son James, Tam's daughters Julianna and Grace, brothers Brian, Kevin, and Michael, and his nieces and nephews Darcy, Marie, Kyle and Isabella. James caringly remained at his Dad's bedside during the last days. It was Jim's wish to remain at home, and he passed peacefully away while receiving the absolute best care possible from his loving family. Jim will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and son, a caring family member, a flyer and as a trusted friend by all who knew him around the globe. Memorial arrangements will be completed and announced when pandemic conditions permit. Jim was a big supporter of the Purple Heart Project during his last few years and it was his final wish to be able to continue to support it after his death. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honour to Rob Cosman's Purple Heart Project at www.robcosman.com/products/purple-heartproject-donation or to the charity of your choice. FLY HIGH JIMMY JAMES FLY HIGH
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020