CARL ARTHUR MILLS CD, P Eng November 25, 1938 - March 18, 2019 Born in London, ON, Carl Arthur Mills is survived by his loving wife, Sophia, and son, Milosh (Megan). In his early life, Carl found direction in friends and mentors found at church, and during his high school years. Later he served with 27 Air Cadets, RCAF Auxiliary 420 (F) and 2420 AC&W Squadrons, and 400 Air Reserve Squadron in Toronto. Upon graduating from University of Waterloo ('65, P Eng), Carl began his electrical engineering career, and rejoined the RCAF reserves in Toronto. He left the reserves in 1983 as Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement he shared his vast knowledge of Canadian military history through lectures, art initiatives and memorial projects designed to honour the past, and to inspire future generations of military historians. His book, Banshees in the Royal Canadian Navy (Banshee Publication, 1991), represents his deep commitment to Canadian military history. Carl will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Visitation at York Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft, North York, will be held Friday, March 22 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019
